3rd annual prom dress, suit giveaway held at Queens high school

NEW YORK -- It's prom season, and one Queens school is helping students get ready for the big dance.

Saturday, the third annual Prom Dress and Suit Exhibition was held at Aviation High School in Sunnyside.

It's organized by police at NYPD patrol borough Queens North.

Racks of dresses and suits filled the gym, along with tables of shoes and accessories. Students were able to shop around and find the perfect fit for the big night.

"It's really cool to see that people understand and try to help out others," one student said.

"You see the different diversity of dresses, and you try on different ones that you wouldn't think you really like it, but other people encourage you to try it on and give you confidence, and it really boosts up your confidence when you try on dresses," another student said.

"It's wonderful the police department is here to provide this opportunity for our students of Queens because they're a really integral part of our community," Aviation High School Principal Steven Jackson said.

Police held donation drives to collect items for the prom giveaway.