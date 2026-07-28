Musical based on Prince's "Purple Rain" coming to Broadway in 2027

A new Broadway show based on Prince's "Purple Rain" will take the stage in New York City next year.

The musical will hit the Great White Way at the Majestic Theatre starting in March 2027. It will feature more than 20 of Prince's iconic hits, including "When Doves Cry," "I Would Die 4 U," "Take Me with U" and "The Beautiful Ones."

Previews will start March 12, with opening night on April 12. Tickets go on sale in September.

"Prince is, without doubt, one of the rarest, most brilliant musicians we've ever had," said producer Orin Wolf. "What he accomplished with 'Purple Rain' in 1984 — the song, the album and the film — is a testament to the art of making music and showcases it at the highest level."

The news was announced Monday on the 42nd anniversary of the 1984 movie. The film was Prince's film debut, and told the fictional story of "The Kid," an up-and-coming rock musician in Minneapolis. The iconic film grossed close to $100 million worldwide. It was added to the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" in 2019.

Prince's "Purple Rain" album received a host of awards, including two Grammys and three American Music Awards. In July, it re-entered the Billboard 200.

The cast will be announced at a later date.

The show is being directed by Tony-nominated Saheem Ali, with a book by playwright and screenwriter Peter Duchan. The music team will be led by Tony Award-winner Jason Michael Webb and choreography by Emmy Award-winning Ebony Williams.

Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, who both worked with Prince for years, will be music advisers.