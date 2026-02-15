Pride flag at Stonewall National Monument may soon be protected. Here's more on Sen. Chuck Schumer's legislative proposal.

If Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gets his way, the Pride flag will be a permanent part of the Stonewall National Monument.

Last week, local leaders and activists defiantly re-raised the flag, after the federal government took it down.

New York's senior senator said Sunday he will propose legislation that would protect the Pride flag from being moved for generations to come.

A congressionally authorized symbol

The Pride flag is currently back alongside the American flag and has thus far not been sanctioned by the federal government.

Schumer said the proposal, which he would introduce with Rep. Dan Goldman, would designate the Pride flag as a congressionally authorized symbol.

Standing with lawmakers and community leaders, Schumer did not mince words.

"The Trump administration's removal of the Pride rainbow flag from the Stonewall National Monument is a deeply outrageous action that must be reversed. It's an effing disgrace," Schumer said.

Other advocates echoed Schumer's sentiments.

"I am Manhattan Borough president, 29th Manhattan Borough president, Brad Hoylman-Sigal, first openly LGBTQ borough president," Hoylman-Sigal added. "Our movement, which began here back in June 1969, is much more than a piece of cloth flapping in the wind, senator, as you know, and when that flag was removed, we as a community stood up and said, that's not right."

"I just want to make it clear we are not going to be erased, a human rights struggle from American history. I understand what the flag represents to some people, to see it intertwined with American flag is moving. Our history matters," said Stacy Lentz, co-owner of the Stonewall Inn.

Department of the Interior's response

As for why the flag was taken down last week, a spokesperson for the Department of the Interior said, in part, "All government agencies follow longstanding federal flag policy that has been in place for decades. The United States Flag Code and the General Services Administration 41 CFR 102-74.415 give guidance regarding the display of flags on government flagpoles. Recent adjustments to flag displays at the monument were made to ensure consistency with federal guidance. Stonewall National Monument remains committed to preserving and interpreting the history and significance of this site through its exhibits, programs, and educational initiatives."

CBS News New York asked the Department of the Interior if it will take any action on the Pride flag that was put back up. A spokesperson responded with the following statement:

"Hundreds of families in New York City went without power during this year's severe cold weather, people are being found dead on the streets, and trash has piled up so high it towers over city residents. This is Mayor Mamdani, Senator Schumer and the congressional delegation's New York City. It would be a better use of their time to get the trash buildup off city streets, ensure there are no more avoidable deaths, and work to keep the power on for the people of New York City. This political pageantry shows how utterly incompetent and misaligned the New York City officials and New York's congressional representatives are with the problems their city is facing," the spokesperson said.

We also reached out to the White House for comment on Schumer's potential proposal, but did not immediately hear back.