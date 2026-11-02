"Tiny but mighty" premature N.Y. baby finally heads home after months of treatment

A Westchester County, New York, baby born weighing a little more than 1 pound is finally headed home after months of treatment.

For Jesse and Danaies Ossenkopp, Monday was the day they had been waiting months for.

Their daughter, Journey, was born in February four months early. She faced serious heart and lung complications tied to her premature birth. Even then, though, she was a fighter.

Jesse, Danaies and Journey Ossenkopp. CBS News New York

"She was the size of your hand and skinny little limbs. And that didn't stop her from kicking. And very soon all the nurses were like 'Oh, this one has character,'" Jesse Ossenkopp said.

"Yeah, they called her tiny but mighty," Danaies Ossenkopp said.

In August, Journey was taken to Blythedale Children's Hospital, where she was treated for a congenital heart condition known as PDA, as well as ongoing breathing challenges caused by underdeveloped lungs. Months of care later, she's now breathing on her own. She still needs a feeding tube, but she's headed home where she can thrive.

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"Her family have been thoroughly trained on inserting that tube, removing that tube, and also feeding her through that tube so that she can actually get home and learn to feed from home. So she doesn't have to stay in the hospital," said Dr. Doris Rivera-Araujo of Blythedale Children's Hospital

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"It doesn't feel real yet. And it probably won't feel real until she's sitting right there in our living room," Jesse Ossenkopp said.

Journey's parents say her story is one of perseverance. Eight months of fighting later, the tiny but mighty fighter is getting a huge reward -- a trip home.