New Jersey Powerball ticketholder wins $847 million jackpot

It's a big payday for one lucky person in New Jersey after the winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Garden State.

The Wednesday night winning jackpot was $847 million, which was the ninth-largest prize in the game's history. It was also the second-largest prize in 2026.

The winning numbers were 15, 25, 41, 53, 56, and the red Powerball 21.

The ticket holder now has the option to take a one-time payment of $363.1 million or an annuitized prize of $847 million paid out over 29 years. Both prize options are before taxes.

The latest jackpot win came less than three months after a ticket in Illinois won a $1.04 billion jackpot in August.

"Back-to-back jackpot runs resulting in prizes of this magnitude are a testament to the excitement Powerball generates," said Powerball official Stephen Durrell. "We're thrilled to celebrate another life-changing win and congratulate the lucky ticket holder."

Powerball players are urged to check their tickets carefully as more than 1 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday's drawing.

The next drawing is on Saturday, and the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million.