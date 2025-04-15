Long Island health officials issue warning after sewage leak in Port Jefferson Harbor

A two hour electrical malfunction led to a sewage spill in Port Jefferson Harbor.

Thirty thousand gallons of partially treated sewage was discharged from its plant, the Department of Environmental Conservation said. The problem was a partial malfunction of the electrical sewage ultraviolet disinfection system.

The plant is back up and running, but the damage has already been done.

New York state and Suffolk County health officials are warning Long Islanders to avoid contact with the water, for now. Suffolk's health commissioner says people should avoid contact with the water until Wednesday, at least. Ingesting the water could cause vomiting, diarrhea and breathing difficulties.

The Health Department is advising anyone who comes in contact with partially treated sewage water to rinse immediately with clean water. The air is still cool, and the water cold, so not as many may be tempted to go into the harbor, which can keep families safe, the health commissioner said.

"Very concerning to have sewage in the bay"

"Not only is it a concern for public health but also environmentally. It is spring. We have fish spawning, we have horseshoe crabs starting to appear in our harbors," Adrienne Esposito of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment said.

Shellfishing is off limits until further notice.

"I'm not going fishing here. I will go to the South Shore to fish, not take a chance," Andrew Jeacoma said.

"Very concerning to have sewage in the bay," fisherman Joseph Anidi said.

"Not a good thing that happened," Christopher Mignella said.

Officials said "corrective actions to mitigate the discharge have been completed."

Ship captain Mark DeJong believes the waters will clear in time for tourist season.

"This harbor has so much life in it that will help filter anything out, like oysters, mussels," DeJong said.

Locals are asking for more posted signs, and an explanation.