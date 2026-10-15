Port Authority Bus Terminal construction will cause major traffic disruptions for years in Midtown

Port Authority is changing bus routes starting Thursday as part of the ongoing construction of a new Midtown Bus Terminal.

Transportation officials are warning that customers may experience delays, particularly during weekday rush periods, as a result.

Buses coming from the Lincoln Tunnel and Dyer Avenue are being diverted onto West 39th Street before reentering the terminal's ramp system near 10th Avenue.

The exclusive bus lane through the tunnel isn't being affected. But Port Authority is still warning about possible delays once the buses get into Manhattan.

Regular drivers could also feel the impact of the $11 billion project to replace the aging bus terminal, which has been a fixture for more than 75 years.

Port Authority officials said it's the busiest bus terminal in the world. More than 7,200 buses move through the terminal with an estimated 260,000 passenger trips on a busy weekday.

The terminal is aging, overcrowded and struggling to keep up with modern commuting demands.

A rendering of the new Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan. Port Authority of New York, New Jersey

New ramps will be built along with dedicated areas where buses can wait between trips, instead of contributing to congestion on nearby streets.

A larger, more modern facility will take its place with the goal of getting buses to move more efficiently, reducing traffic bottlenecks and making the commute more reliable.

The first phase of the project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2030, with the entire project targeted for completion in 2035.