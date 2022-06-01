Police: Woman raped at knifepoint in broad daylight at St. Mary's Park in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect who raped and robbed a woman in the Bronx.

CBS2's Christina Fan says the suspect waited for the victim.

It was a busy spring morning at St. Mary's Park, the trails full of joggers, dog walkers, and young mothers. Police say it was somewhere in the park that a brazen criminal sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman at knifepoint Tuesday.

NYPD

The news startling neighbors.

"Yes, it's a big concern, because I come through here, I'm a female, and I'm usually by myself," one woman said.

Short surveillance video shows the suspect appearing to wait near a building near Beach Terrace and Beekman Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

Police say when she walked outside, he threatened her with a knife, forced her into the park, raped her, and then stole her debit card to make a $3 purchase at a nearby deli.

"That's nerve wracking. I feel like I have to get something to protect myself," said Mott Haven resident Desteny Javiar.

Milan Chaney, who runs in the park the same time every morning, says news of assault has spread throughout the neighborhood and everyone is on alert.

"It's board daylight, you just casually go outside for a walk, a run and you never know what could happen. It's definitely got me on edge," Chaney said.

Families say what's even more disturbing is that police routinely patrol the area because of other frequent crime. One woman showed Fan the alcohol sanitizer spray she keeps in her pocket, now doubling as a weapon.

"You don't know who follow you. The police are around, they might not be here on time to help you," said Mott Haven resident Carol Abreu.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.