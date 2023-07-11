Watch CBS News
Police: Suspect bashes woman in the head with rock in broad daylight in Greenwich Village

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the man they say bashed a woman in the head with a rock in broad daylight. 

It happened at 9 a.m. on July 6 in Greenwich Village. 

According to police, the 67-year-old woman was walking near 7th Avenue and 14th Street when man came up to her and hit her in the head with a rock in an apparently random attack. 

NYPD

The suspect is described as having a medium build, long dark hair, beard, about 6'2", wearing dark pants and a green shirt. He took off on West 15th Street, headed toward 8th Avenue. 

The victim was hospitalized. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 11, 2023 / 11:00 AM

