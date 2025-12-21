Father, son fight turns deadly as man with box cutter is shot by police, NYPD says

An argument between a father and his son in New York City turned deadly when the man's son charged at responding officers with a box cutter, according to police.

The NYPD said Sunday the officers fatally shot the 29-year-old overnight in Far Rockaway, Queens, after he refused orders to drop the knife.

Police responded just after 12:30 a.m. to an apartment on Nameoke Street, where they received a call about a family dispute between the man and his father, officials said.

Two officers met the man's parents outside the apartment before entering to confront him, but he was gone by the time officers went inside, police said.

Officers stepped back out into the hallway, where the 29-year-old was holding a box cutter, according to police.

The man and his father started fighting in the hallway and officers tried to deescalate the situation by telling the man to drop the weapon, officials said.

"The male did not comply with the demands to drop the weapon. The father disengaged from the physical altercation with his son and retreated behind the uniformed police officers. At this point, the 29-year-old male, still armed with a box cutter, charged at the officers. One officer discharged a Taser. Immediately after, the second officer, who was within extremely close proximity to the armed male, discharged her firearm, striking the male as he continues to charge," NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said at a news conference.

Officers performed CPR on the man after the shooting, but he was taken to Jamaica Hospital and did not survive, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.