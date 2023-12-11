Watch CBS News
Police searching for person who fled scene of deadly crash in Elizabeth, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Police are searching for someone they say ran from the scene of a deadly crash early Sunday morning in Elizabeth, New Jersey. 

The crash happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. at East Grand and Spring streets. 

Police said a vehicle with three people inside was apparently fleeing an earlier incident when it ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, which had two people inside. 

Both of the people in the second car were killed. 

Two people from the first car were taken into custody, but a third is still at large.

NJ Transit's North Jersey Bus service were forced to detour around the scene for the investigation.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

December 11, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

