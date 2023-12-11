Police searching for person who fled scene of deadly crash in Elizabeth, N.J.

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Police are searching for someone they say ran from the scene of a deadly crash early Sunday morning in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The crash happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. at East Grand and Spring streets.

Police said a vehicle with three people inside was apparently fleeing an earlier incident when it ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, which had two people inside.

Both of the people in the second car were killed.

Two people from the first car were taken into custody, but a third is still at large.

NJ Transit's North Jersey Bus service were forced to detour around the scene for the investigation.