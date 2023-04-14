Police searching for 2 suspects after 25-year-old man shot to death on Staten Island

NEW YORK - Police say a 25-year-old man was shot to death Thursday on Staten Island.

It happened just before midnight on Wright Street in Stapleton Heights.

Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for two suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.