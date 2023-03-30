Watch CBS News
Police: Pipe bomb, chemicals found in Staten Island man's home

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned police discovered what appeared to be a pipe bomb at a suspect's home on Staten Island.

The bomb squad was called to the scene after a report of an explosive device Wednesday night. 

The situation started at around 7 p.m. when police said a woman told them she was held against her will and raped inside a bus on Central Avenue in Saint George. 

When officers arrived, police said they found a pipe bomb and chemicals before calling the bomb squad. 

A suspect was taken into custody. 

