Police: Pipe bomb, chemicals found in Staten Island man's home
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned police discovered what appeared to be a pipe bomb at a suspect's home on Staten Island.
The bomb squad was called to the scene after a report of an explosive device Wednesday night.
The situation started at around 7 p.m. when police said a woman told them she was held against her will and raped inside a bus on Central Avenue in Saint George.
When officers arrived, police said they found a pipe bomb and chemicals before calling the bomb squad.
A suspect was taken into custody.
