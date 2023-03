Bomb squad responding to Staten Island for potential explosive device

Bomb squad responding to Staten Island for potential explosive device

Bomb squad responding to Staten Island for potential explosive device

NEW YORK -- Police say the bomb squad responded to a scene near the Staten Island Ferry for a potential explosive device Wednesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Slosson Terrace and Bay Street.

The call first came in around 8 p.m.

The FDNY was also on the scene.