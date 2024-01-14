Watch CBS News
NYPD officers are leaving the force in record numbers. Is Mayor Adams doing enough to replace them?

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Police officers are leaving the NYPD in record numbers. Is Mayor Eric Adams doing enough to replace them?

Patrick Hendry is president of the Police Benevolent Association. In Hendry's 30 years on the job, he's seen the size of the force grow and expand, but now it's shrinking and he's worried. 

Hendry said he's relieved Adams restored police academies, but it may not be enough to replace 200 officers on average leaving the department every month. 

In a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Hendry said Adams should veto the bill passed by the New York City Council that requires officers to report all stops, including low-level ones.  

Should Adams veto bill requiring cops to report all stops? 09:22

When it comes to budgets, January is a busy month for the mayor. 

"Gothemist" reporter Elizabeth Kim and political strategist J.C. Polanco help sort out what's behind Adams' recent reversal on some of the budget cuts he announced months ago. 

What's behind Mayor Eric Adams' reversal on some city budget cuts? 09:15

New Yorkers have plenty of suggestions to make the city more family-friendly. 

Is New York City a good place to raise kids? 02:56

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 1:15 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

