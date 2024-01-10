NYPD to get new recruiting class, FDNY a fifth firefighter at 20 engine companies

NEW YORK -- The NYPD and FDNY have been spared some of the budget cuts pain.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday the city has strategically navigated some fiscal challenges, enabling the addition of a new class of 600 recruits from the Police Academy to join the ranks in April. The city said the new class will graduate in October.

The mayor also announced that funding will be restored to return a fifth firefighter to 20 FDNY engine companies.

"Public safety is the prerequisite to prosperity, and so everything we do is to ensure New York City remains the safest big city in America," Adams said in a statement. "I am proud to announce that we are not only adding hundreds of additional NYPD officers to our police force this year but also bolstering the Fire Department's ranks. Today's measured and reasonable restorations to the NYPD and FDNY are due, in large part, to this administration's ability to make the right financial decisions for our city and implement creative policies as we continue to see an influx of asylum seekers. But we are not out of the woods and have fiscal challenges in the year ahead, and that's why we still need help from our federal and state partners to offset the costs of COVID-19 funding sunsetting and the continuous influx of asylum seekers. Our administration will continue to make the right fiscal decisions for our city, while keeping New Yorkers safe."

