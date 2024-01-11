Major funding restored for New York City Department of Sanitation, Mayor Eric Adams says

Mayor Adams restoring some of the cuts to the NYPD and FDNY

Mayor Adams restoring some of the cuts to the NYPD and FDNY

Mayor Adams restoring some of the cuts to the NYPD and FDNY

NEW YORK -- New York City is prepared to keep the streets clean and the rats at bay.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that major funding is being restored for the Department of Sanitation.

"I'm happy to announce that we will be able to restore funding for DSNY's litter basket service," he said. "That means DSNY will be able to maintain 23,000 litter baskets around our city."

Adams says the funding was restored through fiscal responsibility in the face of a $7 billion budget gap. He's still calling on the state and federal governments to help close that gap and deal with the asylum seeker crisis.

The mayor also announced that funding will be restored for the Parks Opportunity Program through the parks department and the Department of Social Services. The program offers six-month paid opportunities and training programs to low-income New Yorkers.

On Wednesday, the mayor also restored some of the cuts to the police and fire departments, including one of the five Police Academy classes that were on the chopping block.