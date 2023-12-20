NYPD could be required to report all low-level stops under bill up for City Council vote

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council is expected to approve several bills Wednesday, including a controversial measure that would mandate NYPD officers file reports on all low-level stops.

Mayor Eric Adams and the police union say it will be bad for public safety.

Should police be required to fill out paperwork for every person they encounter during an investigation? That is the question at the center of the bill that is expected to be voted on.

The How Many Stops Act is sponsored by city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Many say it will prevent discrimination, but opponents say it will lead to countless hours of added work for a police force that's already down on staff.

CBS New York spoke with Williams on the importance of the bill before he went into City Hall on Wednesday morning.

"It's literately four or five questions, one of which the police department asked us to put on, on a dropdown menu that people can just tap on their phone after the stop has occurred. It's literally 20 to 30 seconds," Williams said.

CBS New York also heard from the Police Benevolent Association on the impact the union says it will have on public safety.

"Whether it's paperwork, whether it's digital, it's still more time on each person -- that's on each person that we deal with. That's time, every second matters when someone's calling, when it's their life on the line. So those extra seconds, that could be someone's life," said PBA President Patrick Hendry.

The mayor, who is expected to veto the bill, appeared on The Point with CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer over the weekend nd told her the bill would endanger public safety.

"The more and more you have police officers handle paperwork, they're not going after perpetrators. That is not how you keep this city safe. That is not how we drove down crime in this city to having removed 6,000 guns off the street -- 13,000 over the two years that I've been here," Adams told Kramer on Sunday. "We did it by allowing our police officers to do their job and not to get in the way of that."

The City Council was expected to start voting on Wednesday's measures at 1:30 p.m., followed by a press conference outside City Hall.

The public advocate said if the mayor tries to veto the bill, he believes the council has enough votes to override him.