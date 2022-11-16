Police: New video of suspect in deadly shooting of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police released new video in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old in the Bronx.

It shows the gunman on a bike riding down the street aiming at a group on the sidewalk.

The shooting happened Sunday near a park on East 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven.

Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, was hit in the abdomen and died the next day.

His 21-year-old friend suffered a graze wound.

It's unclear why the three friends were fired upon.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.