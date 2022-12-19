Police: Man, woman shot while sitting inside car in Coney Island

NEW YORK - Police say two people were shot while sitting inside car in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly after midnight in Coney Island.

Police said the gunman approached the victims' car and opened fire.

They drove away before stopping on Hubbard Street to call 911. The man and 19-year-old woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened outside a bar. Investigators are checking to see if an earlier fight inside may have led to the shooting.

