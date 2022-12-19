Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man, woman shot while sitting inside car in Coney Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man, woman shot inside car in Coney Island
Man, woman shot inside car in Coney Island 00:26

NEW YORK - Police say two people were shot while sitting inside car in Brooklyn. 

It happened shortly after midnight in Coney Island. 

Police said the gunman approached the victims' car and opened fire. 

They drove away before stopping on Hubbard Street to call 911. The man and 19-year-old woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

The shooting happened outside a bar. Investigators are checking to see if an earlier fight inside may have led to the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 7:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.