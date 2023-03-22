Police: Man wanted for raping woman in Brooklyn driveway

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say raped a woman early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3 a.m. near 27th Street and Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park.

Police said the man pushed a 49-year-old woman to the ground and threatened her before pulling her into a driveway, where he allegedly assaulted her.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.