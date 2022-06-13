Police: Man wanted for assaulting Parks Department worker at Riverside Park

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify a man accused of assaulting a Parks Department employee.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on June 6 inside Riverside Park near West 79th Street.

Police said the suspect approached a 29-year-old worker and punched him in the face, leading to a confrontation.

The suspect then returned to his scooter and fled the scene.

The victim suffered a cut to his face.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.