Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man wanted for assaulting Parks Department worker at Riverside Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Search for suspect accused of park assault
Search for suspect accused of park assault 00:22

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify a man accused of assaulting a Parks Department employee. 

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on June 6 inside Riverside Park near West 79th Street. 

Police said the suspect approached a 29-year-old worker and punched him in the face, leading to a confrontation. 

The suspect then returned to his scooter and fled the scene. 

The victim suffered a cut to his face.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 7:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.