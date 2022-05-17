Watch CBS News
Police: Man falls asleep at wheel, takes down several utility poles in East Brunswick, N.J.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Police say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several utility poles early Tuesday morning.

Chopper 2 flew over Route 18 southbound at Eggers Street and South Woodland Avenue in East Brunswick, where the fallen poles and wires covered the lanes.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m., adding the driver was hospitalized with injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening.

Route 18 southbound in the area remained closed for most of the morning.

There were no reports of power outages.

