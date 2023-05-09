Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man accused of raping and robbing woman in East Harlem

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in East Harlem

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday near East 111th Street and Second Avenue. 

Police said the 21-year-old victim tried to run away, but the suspect caught up to her and assaulted her. 

She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries. 

Police said the suspect also stole her bag and cellphone

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

