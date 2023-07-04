Police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old inside Riverbank State Park

Arrest made in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Riverbank State Park

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Riverbank State Park over the weekend.

It was one of several shootings ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Riverbank State Park is a little oasis in Hamilton Heights.

"We come almost every day in the summertime, with the sprinklers. She loves the water," resident Emily D'Oliveira said.

Kids can cool off and basketball players can show off.

"Sun shining on you, competition around, and you just want to bring the best out of yourself," Kristian Diaz said.

But on Saturday afternoon, police say a 15-year-old boy named Wesley Vasquez was shot and killed just steps from where families play.

"So now I don't know if I want to be coming every day or where else should I be going now," D'Oliveira said.

Police arrested 36-year-old Anibal Cruz for second-degree murder of the teen, but for some, this park still feels different.

"I'm gonna be very honest with you: I'm surprised it's not as crowded," said Christian Roman of Harlem.

It was one of several shootings over the weekend, including in the Bronx, where a 5-year-old girl was shot while sitting in the back of her car on Sunday as it was parked outside a vigil for the child's neighbor, who was shot at that same location one day earlier.

"I visited that little girl, and to see what she and her family were going through was not only heartbreaking, it was infuriating," Interim NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

Investigators have identified two suspects in that shooting, but have not made any arrests.

"We promised that we would never rest until her shooter was found and held accountable," Caban said.

NYPD data shows shootings are down 25% citywide compared to this time last year.

"Hopefully, there is a sliver of hope to continue getting escape from the madness happening," said Olutayo Bosede of Harlem.

Some families aren't as hopeful.

"For the Fourth of July, I'm gonna stay home with family just to be safe," said William Liriano of Harlem.