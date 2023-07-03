NYPD releases images of suspects in shooting of 5-year-old girl in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police have identified two men involved in a shooting in the Bronx that left a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the back.

It was just one of several shootings that impacted dozens of people across the city over the weekend.

CBS New York is learning that 5-year-old Zamaiya is improving at Montefiore Hospital, with her family by her side.

"I visited that little girl. And to see what she and her family were going through was not only heartbreaking, it was infuriating," Acting NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

In his first few days in his new role, Caban has said he's determined to hold those accountable who shot the 5-year-old girl sitting in the back of a car on Sunday.

"So, beside her bedside, you made a promise to her. And to her family. We promised that we would never rest until her shooter was found and held accountable," Caban said.

That car was parked outside a vigil on East 214th Street near Holland Avenue, after the little girl's 26-year-old neighbor was gunned down in the same location the day before.

"He lost half his life. The 26-year-old, he was a good kid. And the 5-year-old, she is just starting. So it's not easy. I'm telling you it's not easy living in a neighborhood where there's a lot of violence," neighbor Miguel Vargas said.

The NYPD said they're looking for Austin Morrishow in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl in the Bronx. NYPD

After analyzing surveillance video, the NYPD said it believes the gunshot that hit 5-year-old Zamaiya was in response to the backfire of a car that drove by the vigil.

Police have now identified two men they say were involved in the shooting as 26-year-old Curtis White and 25-year-old Austin Morrishow, both with criminal histories involving weapons, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD said it is looking for Curtis White in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl. NYPD

"Forty eight hours later, we have two individuals identified in the shooting, and the criminal justice system will now begin to take its course," Caban said.

From Upper Manhattan, where a 15-year-old was killed, to the Bronx, where a 12-year-old girl was injured, the NYPD said they're continuing to deploy more officers to combat the violence.

"The Bronx is the most heavily deployed. We'd borrow, as far as resources that we have given them, since the beginning of May," NYPD Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri said.

The NYPD said it is seeing high rates of youth as either the victims of these crimes, or the ones pulling the triggers.

All of this comes as three men were shot and injured in the basement of a building early Monday morning in the Bronx, police said.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. inside a building on Claremont Parkway near Webster Avenue in the Morrisania section.

Two men, 28 and 34, were in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital. A third man, 34, was in stable condition at another health care facility.

Investigators did not immediately provide a description of a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.