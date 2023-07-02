Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot at Riverbank State Park

NEW YORK -- A teenager was killed in a shooting at Riverbank State Park on Saturday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

"We hear six to seven shots. I see people screaming and yelling, and I see parents and children crying," witness Clark Pena said.

Police say the 15-year-old victim was shot multiple times.

"There was blood coming out from underneath him. I immediately got on the phone and called 911. We observed a gunshot wound to his right side, upper chest. We started doing chest compressions," Pena said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman was seen running toward the park entrance at West 154th Street, according to police.

Officers found a gun at the scene.

No arrests have been made.