Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot at Riverbank State Park
NEW YORK -- A teenager was killed in a shooting at Riverbank State Park on Saturday.
It happened around 6:45 p.m.
It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.
"We hear six to seven shots. I see people screaming and yelling, and I see parents and children crying," witness Clark Pena said.
Police say the 15-year-old victim was shot multiple times.
"There was blood coming out from underneath him. I immediately got on the phone and called 911. We observed a gunshot wound to his right side, upper chest. We started doing chest compressions," Pena said.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The gunman was seen running toward the park entrance at West 154th Street, according to police.
Officers found a gun at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
