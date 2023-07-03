12-year-old girl hurt in Bronx quadruple shooting, NYPD searching for suspect

NEW YORK -- Four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot and injured in the Bronx late Sunday night.

The quadruple shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Eastburn Avenue off the Grand Concourse in the Mount Hope section.

A 35-year-old woman was shot in the foot, a 23-year-old man was struck in the leg, a 22-year-old man was hit in the foot, and the girl was shot in the shoulder, according to police.

A suspect was not in custody Monday morning.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl in the Bronx on Friday, when gunfire erupted on East 214th Street near Holland Avenue during a vigil for a man who died in a shooting one block away.

Police said the girl was sitting in the back of a car with her father when she was hit with a bullet.

"The kid was in very good spirits, very happy," said Acting Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

"What we know is the shooting at the vigil was related to a homicide the night before around the block," said NYPD Chief of Patrols John Chell.

Police are taking action as the summer is in full swing.

"I can tell you I was on the phone with the commissioner last night. He allowed us to move some resources around to our summit deployment zones that we have created and I can tell you from 11 o'clock last night through right now we took no shootings, no violence on the midnight shift, in the summer on July 2," said Chell.

The NYPD is expected to hold a public briefing ahead of Fourth of July celebrations at 11 a.m. Monday. They may also provide an update on these investigations.