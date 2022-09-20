Police investigating suspicious death near Kearny, N.J. athletic field
KEARNY, N.J. -- Police say a man was found dead near the town of Kearny's athletic field on Tuesday.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said its homicide unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating.
So far, they have not released any additional information.
