Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating suspicious death near Kearny, N.J. athletic field

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man found dead near Kearny athletic field
Man found dead near Kearny athletic field 00:18

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police say a man was found dead near the town of Kearny's athletic field on Tuesday.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said its homicide unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating.

So far, they have not released any additional information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 11:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.