Police investigating a pair of sexual assaults near Rutgers University

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- An investigation has been launched into two sexual assaults near Rutgers University.

Police say the incidents happened a day apart at the same home on Central Avenue in New Brunswick.

In both cases, the women reported being woken up by a strange man. Police believe the man entered through an unlocked window.

Rutgers University police say they are stepping up their public safety presence.

