Police investigating a pair of sexual assaults near Rutgers University
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- An investigation has been launched into two sexual assaults near Rutgers University.
Police say the incidents happened a day apart at the same home on Central Avenue in New Brunswick.
In both cases, the women reported being woken up by a strange man. Police believe the man entered through an unlocked window.
Rutgers University police say they are stepping up their public safety presence.
