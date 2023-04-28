Watch CBS News
Police: Armed robbery suspects target livery cab drivers in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down two armed suspects wanted for robbing livery cab drivers in the Bronx. 

Investigators say the men, believed to be around 20 years old, tried to rob a driver at gunpoint last Friday night on East 240th Street in Wakefield. 

The driver refused to give them anything, and the suspects ran off. 

Police say they struck again hours later in Bedford Park, where they pulled a gun while riding with a 51-year-old driver. 

They made off with the driver's tablet, phone and $300. 

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

