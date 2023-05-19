Police: 75-year-old man slashed in the face, stabbed in the back in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say attacked a 75-year-old man in the Bronx.

It happened on May 8 at 6:25 a.m. on Freeman Street near Southern Boulevard.

Police say the victim "was engaged in a dispute" with the suspect, who kicked him to the ground, slashed his face, and stabbed him in the back.

The suspect then took off and ran into the Freeman Street subway station.

The victim was hospitalized.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.