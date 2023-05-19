Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 75-year-old man slashed in the face, stabbed in the back in the Bronx

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say attacked a 75-year-old man in the Bronx. 

It happened on May 8 at 6:25 a.m. on Freeman Street near Southern Boulevard. 

Police say the victim "was engaged in a dispute" with the suspect, who kicked him to the ground, slashed his face, and stabbed him in the back. 

The suspect then took off and ran into the Freeman Street subway station. 

The victim was hospitalized. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 19, 2023 / 1:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.