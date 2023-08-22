Police: 22-year-old man in custody following deadly hit-and-run in Bronx

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run while riding scooter in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.

They said a 32-year-old man was riding a moped along the Cross Bronx service road near Olmstead Avenue in Castle Hill on Monday afternoon when an SUV hit him.

The victim was ejected from the moped and later died at the hospital.

Investigators said the 22-year-old driver of the SUV left the scene, but was later taken into custody.