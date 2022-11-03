Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted on the subway in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: 11-year-old sexually assaulted on subway
Police: 11-year-old sexually assaulted on subway 00:24

NEW YORK - Police say an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the subway. 

It happened Oct. 18 on a 4 train approaching the East 149 Street and Grand Concourse station in the Bronx. 

Police said the suspect pulled out a knife and told the girl to be quiet as he touched her inappropriately. 

He was last seen leaving the Yankee Stadium train station. 

Police released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday, describing him as approximately 40 years old and 5 feet tall. 

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 7:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.