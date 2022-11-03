Police: 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted on the subway in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police say an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the subway.

It happened Oct. 18 on a 4 train approaching the East 149 Street and Grand Concourse station in the Bronx.

Police said the suspect pulled out a knife and told the girl to be quiet as he touched her inappropriately.

He was last seen leaving the Yankee Stadium train station.

Police released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday, describing him as approximately 40 years old and 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.