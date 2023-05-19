Police: 10-year-old shot in the face by gel pellet gun

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. - Police in Connecticut are searching for suspects after a 10-year-old was shot in the face with a gun that fires gel pellets.

It happened as the boy was walking home from his bus stop in Middletown this week.

Fortunately, he only suffered bruising on the nose.

A father of another boy who was walking with the victim says the shots were fired from a passing car.

He says the two people inside the car circled back a second time.

"They came by and laughed at him like it's a big joke. So that was really upsetting to me," he said.

Investigators are looking into whether the incident is linked to a TikTok challenge that encourages people to shoot unassuming victims with the small, gel pellets.