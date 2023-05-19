Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 10-year-old shot in the face by gel pellet gun

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. - Police in Connecticut are searching for suspects after a 10-year-old was shot in the face with a gun that fires gel pellets. 

It happened as the boy was walking home from his bus stop in Middletown this week. 

Fortunately, he only suffered bruising on the nose. 

A father of another boy who was walking with the victim says the shots were fired from a passing car. 

He says the two people inside the car circled back a second time. 

"They came by and laughed at him like it's a big joke. So that was really upsetting to me," he said. 

Investigators are looking into whether the incident is linked to a TikTok challenge that encourages people to shoot unassuming victims with the small, gel pellets. 

First published on May 19, 2023 / 11:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.