Police: 10-year-old shot in the face by gel pellet gun
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. - Police in Connecticut are searching for suspects after a 10-year-old was shot in the face with a gun that fires gel pellets.
It happened as the boy was walking home from his bus stop in Middletown this week.
Fortunately, he only suffered bruising on the nose.
A father of another boy who was walking with the victim says the shots were fired from a passing car.
He says the two people inside the car circled back a second time.
"They came by and laughed at him like it's a big joke. So that was really upsetting to me," he said.
Investigators are looking into whether the incident is linked to a TikTok challenge that encourages people to shoot unassuming victims with the small, gel pellets.
