Plane crash sparked wildfire at Miller Air Park in NJ: officials

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Airpark Wildfire that burned over 800 acres in New Jersey was caused by a single-engine plane that crashed Saturday night, the state forest fire service confirmed Wednesday.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service arrived on the scene near Miller Air Park at 11:40 p.m. Saturday and saw heavy smoke, with ash falling from the sky.

They found a wildfire in a dense part of the forest and then located the wreckage of the plane.

In the days following the fire, it was not immediately clear whether the fire or plane crash happened first. Wednesday's announcement gave more clarity.

The fire was 100% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The full announcement from NJFFS is below.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 12:40 PM

