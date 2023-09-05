Airpark wildfire that burned over 800 acres in NJ is 100% contained

Investigators trying to determine if smoke from wildfire caused plane crash in NJ

Investigators trying to determine if smoke from wildfire caused plane crash in NJ

Investigators trying to determine if smoke from wildfire caused plane crash in NJ

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A wildfire that burned over 800 acres in Ocean County is now fully contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Tuesday.

NJFFS has been on the scene of the Airpark Wildfire near Miller Air Park, an airport in Ocean County since early Sunday morning. Multiple roads in the area are closed.

The fire threatened 25 structures as it burned. None were damaged, thanks to local volunteer fire companies helping protect the buildings.

The fire area includes property managed by Ocean County and the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area.

A fatal plane crash occurred in the area of the fire as well.

The Dover Forge sections of Double Trouble State Park are closed until roads reopen.

Area residents warned about smoke impacts

The NJFFS said residents near the Airpark fire may still smell smoke as the contained fire continues.

Smoke may still be present on the roads in the area, and drivers should use caution when moving through the smoke.

"Smoke conditions will likely remain until significant rain falls over the fire area," the service said.

SMOKE IMPACTS

The public is advised that the smell of smoke may remain an extended period while firefighters work to mop-up the wildfire. Smoke conditions will likely remain until significant rain falls over the fire area. — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) September 5, 2023