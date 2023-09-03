Airpark wildfire in Ocean County burns 325 acres; 1 dead in airplane crash

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A wildfire in Lacey Township, Ocean County, has burned 325 acres and is 0% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Sunday.

The NJFFS responded to the area of the wildfire, named the "Airpark Wildifre," near the Miller Air Park, an airport in Ocean County, early Sunday morning.

The NJFFS is currently on the scene of the wildfire burning in the Air Park area.

The wildfire has grown to 325 acres and remains 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/NoNRxFiQTI — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) September 3, 2023

The NJFFS said crews have continued to improve containment lines and are utilizing the backfiring operation to burn fuel ahead of the main fire.

The NJFFS tweeted that 25 structures are threatened by the wildfire but protection is being provided by volunteer local fire companies.

ROAD CLOSURES

⚠️ Dover Rd is closed from Lacey Rd to Pinewald Keswick Rd

⚠️ Mule Rd is closed from Pinewald Keswick Rd



STRUCTURES THREATENED

⚠️ 25 structures threatened



Structure protection is being provided by local volunteer fire companies. We thank them for their assistance. — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) September 3, 2023

The Lacey Township Police Department posted on their Facebook page earlier Sunday morning about the wildfire and road closures.

**Fire Alert** Multiple agencies are involved managing an active forest fire in Lacey Township. Currently, Dover Road... Posted by Lacey Township PD on Sunday, September 3, 2023

"Multiple agencies are involved managing an active forest fire in Lacey Township. Currently, Dover Road is closed from Lacey Road to Pinewald Keswick Road. Mule Road is closed from Lacey Road to Pinewald Keswick Road," the post read.

The post added that residents should anticipate additional road closures throughout the day due to heavy smoke conditions in these areas.

Also in Ocean County, the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted they are investigating a Cirrus SR20 airplane crash in Toms River, New Jersey, Saturday night. A NTSB investigator would be arriving on the scene Sunday afternoon.

NTSB investigating Saturday night's crash of a Cirrus SR20 airplane in Toms River, New Jersey. NTSB investigator arriving on scene this afternoon. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 3, 2023

The Lacey Township Fire Department confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia there was one person dead on arrival following the fatal airplane crash.

It's unclear if the fatal airplane crash, which led to a brush fire, is related to the Airpark Wildfire in Lacey Township.