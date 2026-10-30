Pistons rout winless Nets 110-94 in NBA Cup opener

Cade Cunningham scored 20 points, Duncan Robinson added 17 and the Detroit Pistons routed the Brooklyn Nets 110-94 on Friday night in an NBA Cup opener.

Ron Holland II finished with 16 points off the bench and Paul Reed chipped in 12 for the Pistons, who have won five of their first six games to begin the season for the first time since 2015-16.

Detroit limited the winless Nets to 40% shooting from the field. No team has shot over 45.5% from the floor against the Pistons this season.

Julius Randle scored 15 and Michael Porter Jr. added 13 for the Nets, who fell to 0-5.

The Pistons got off to a slow start and trailed 28-21 after one quarter. Brooklyn took a 10-point lead – its largest of the season – after a pair of free throws from Randle with 10:44 to play in the second quarter.

But the Pistons began to chip away at the deficit and closed out the first half with an 18-7 spurt to take a 56-49 lead at the break.

Detroit did not let up in the third quarter and outscored the Nets 37-17 thanks to 12 consecutive points from Holland.

The Pistons held the Nets to 33% shooting from the field and forced nine turnovers during the third period.

Detroit outscored Brooklyn 48-36 in the paint and had a 27-11 advantage on the fast break.

Up next

Pistons: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Nets: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.