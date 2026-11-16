Piscataway, New Jersey residents say a quiet neighborhood is not so quiet anymore.

They say interstate traffic is being rerouted into their community by navigation apps.

Residents along Haywood Avenue shared videos of long lines of cars that stretch on for blocks along a residential street as drivers wait to turn left onto busy River Road.

"So when this happens, unfortunately people block our driveways. You can signal to them to get out. My neighbor across the street has waited over 20 minutes to get out of her own driveway," Piscataway resident Christine Theofanides said.

Theofanides and her neighbors say the problem has been happening for around two years now, and they're hoping one day the street will stop feeling like a highway detour.

Officials in Piscataway say apps are diverting people trying to get onto I-287 into the Wynwood neighborhood to save a few minutes during rush hour. Neighbors say those commuters often speed.

Theofanides and her neighbors have put up signs urging drivers to slow down.

"People do not care. I've also walked the dog and tell people to slow down. And people give me the finger, unfortunately," Theofanides said.

Piscataway police have added signs, and rumble strips will be added soon to hopefully slow drivers down.

"Ultimately, we're going to have to possibly take a look at prohibiting some left-hand turns. But we don't want to move a potential problem down into a different neighborhood," Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler said.

Wahler has reached out to state transportation officials. He says the state has reached out to app companies like Waze but have had no luck. CBS News New York has also reached out to Waze but have not heard back just yet.

"We just want action. That's all we're asking for," Theofanides said.