Advancements in pig kidney transplants offer hope to patients in need of a donation

Researchers now say they're closer to making pig kidney transplants work in humans.

A New Jersey woman in need of a kidney says this brings hope for the thousands of patients awaiting a donation.

Researchers working to extend survival of pig organs inside humans

Just this week, NYU Langone health researchers made headway in testing a human body's response to a kidney from a pig after having been able to treat different forms of the body's rejection the organ.

"This holds out hope that if we do see rejection in a living recipient, we'll be able to effectively treat it and extend the survival of pig organs inside of humans to a clinically meaningful duration," said Dr. Adam Griesemer, associate professor at NYU Langone Grossman School of Medicine.

With nearly 100,000 people on the list waiting for a kidney, demand is much greater than the supply. Xenotransplants, or animal organ transplants, are hoped to be a viable alternative.

Right now, they're being tested in patients 50-70 years old.

Xenotransplants could lead to increased chance to find a living donor

At age 3, New Jersey resident Andrea Samson was diagnosed with rare kidney disease Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (MPGN).

At just 30 years old, she's now in need of what would be her third kidney transplant. One of her previous kidneys was donated by her dad, Arik.

"I am eager to get transplanted, eager to continue living my life and get back to normal," she said.

Samson is a volunteer EMT, but says it's become increasingly difficult for her to build up the energy to volunteer and focus on her master's program in acupuncture over the past several months.

For Samson, an advancement in xenotransplants could mean an increased chance for her to find a living donor. And for her, time is of the essence.

"That leaves more kidneys available for others. So any kidney on the market, so to speak, available for people who need it is a boost in the right direction," she said.

Anyone who is interested in helping Samson find a kidney donor can visit shareasparekidney.com or reach her family by texting 908-419-0509 or emailing Andreasparents@yahoo.com.