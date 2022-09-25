Photoshoot offers sneak peek of new Broadway musical "Almost Famous"

Sneak peek at new "Almost Famous" musical

Sneak peek at new "Almost Famous" musical

Sneak peek at new "Almost Famous" musical

NEW YORK -- New video takes fans behind-the-scene of a photoshoot for the new Broadway musical, "Almost Famous."

Celebrated rock photographer Neal Preston shot the photos that will be used in the musical based on the 2001 movie.

It's a semi-autobiographic story of a teenage music journalist who travels with a rock band.

Cameron Crowe also wrote the book and lyrics for the musical.

"One of the things that we discovered when we were on the road was the stars of the tour and the band itself are often not the band itself, it's the people around the band," Crowe said.

"This is as close to being in a time machine and getting transported back to 1973 as you'll ever get," said Preston.

Previews for "Almost Famous" begin Oct. 3 at the Bernard Jacobs Theatre on West 45th Street. Opening night is Nov. 3.