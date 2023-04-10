Photographer Mark Mann moves in new direction to capture dancers amid pandemic

Photographer moves in new direction to capture dancers amid pandemic

NEW YORK -- Photographer Mark Mann has captured big name stars and politicians, like former President Barack Obama, Emma Stone and Billy Porter.

When the pandemic shut everything down, he pointed his camera in a new direction, focusing on the movement of dance.

Mann has a new book out called "Movement at the Still Point: An Ode to Dance."

Now, the dancers are leaping off their pages in the first performance he's ever produced.

He sat down with Cindy Hsu to chat about how the book got started and how it led to his first dance show.

