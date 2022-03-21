Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack III, Branden Sisca killed in South Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA -- Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were struck and killed on I-95 in South Philadelphia overnight.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes near the Broad Street exit, around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police said 33-year-old Trooper Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Trooper Branden T. Sisca were responding to a call of a man walking along Southbound I-95. As they were attempting to put the man into custody, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck all three men.

The impact was so great it threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of I-95. The vehicle then struck the jersey barrier, continued a short distance along I-95, and ended up on the right shoulder.

With great sadness, PSP Commissioner Robert Evanchick confirmed today that Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, were struck and killed by a driver earlier this morning on I-95 south near milepost 18, Philadelphia. Release ➡️ https://t.co/Dufx68NqsW pic.twitter.com/xKeIcakBvg — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 21, 2022

Witnesses attempted CPR on the victims, but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is a very sad day for Pennsylvania," Gov. Tom Wolf said. "There are three families mourning the loss of loved ones. There are friends mourning those losses. Colleagues. All of us. It's a reminder for the state troopers of what a heroic thing that they do for us each and every day. They lay their lives on the line for all of us, every day."

Police said the driver that crashed stayed on the scene. No word yet about possible charges.

State Police said they are conducting an active investigation that's DUI-related.

The pedestrian's name was not released, as police are still attempting to contact his next of kin.

Today’s tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers risk their lives to keep us safe. Frances and I send our deepest condolences to the loved ones and colleagues of Trooper Sisca and Trooper Mack. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 21, 2022

Mack enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2014 and graduated as a member of the 141st cadet class. Sisca enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in February 2021 and graduated as a member of the 161st cadet class. Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia.

"PSP will continue to carry out our duty to serve and protect the citizens and visitors of Pennsylvania. We will do this while holding the memory of these troopers and all of the others who made the ultimate sacrifice near to us," Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick said.

A police honor guard procession was seen leaving the crash scene and traveling to the medical examiner's office, as dozens of officers escorted the troopers' bodies.

I-95 was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened just after 9 a.m.