Floating solar panels promise to lower energy bills, but Peekskill residents worry about the water supply

A northern Westchester County reservoir may soon be home to a floating solar panel array.

The proposal is raising interest, and concern, in Peekskill.

Camp Field Reservoir is the source of drinking water for thousands of people in the area. It may soon be home to a floating solar power system.

"They tend to be good sites"

A floating solar panel array in Sayreville, N.J. CBS News New York

Similar systems have been used in Cohoes, N.Y. and Sayreville, N.J., where 12,000 floating panels have been generating solar power since 2020.

"They tend to be good sites in terms of the amount of energy they produce, and actually, in some ways, they are easier to install," said Ian Fischer of Working Power.

Fischer's firm is working with a Peekskill nonprofit on the reservoir project, which promises reduced energy costs and community benefits of $2 million over 25 years.

"We just don't want it messing with our water supply"

"I think that there are benefits but not at the expense of residents' health," Claudia Ramos said.

Ramos is among several neighbors near the reservoir who have water quality concerns. Some of those concerned have solar panels on their own roofs, but solar panels floating on the water supply is a pretty new concept, to most.

A floating solar panel array at Camp Mackall in Aberdeen, North Carolina. Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

"I would like to have some more studies done," Melissa Montez said.

"I just want to know they've done all the checks and balances, that it's not something that's going to harm us later on," Kevin Williams said. "We just don't want it messing with our water supply."

Advocates point out there's a water treatment plant at the reservoir.

"They do appropriate treatment to make sure the water going out is OK," Fischer said.

A public hearing is set for next week, where there are expected to be on hand to address the concerns residents raise. The hearing is set for the Council Chambers at Peekskill City Hall Tuesday May 12 at 7:30 p.m.