Pedestrian killed trying to cross Cross Island Parkway
NEW YORK - There was a deadly accident Monday morning in Queens.
Police said that at around 5:15 a.m., a woman was trying to cross the Cross Island Parkway in Cambria Heights when she was hit by a black SUV.
The woman was killed.
The SUV stayed at the scene.
The incident caused traffic disruptions in the area, but all lanes have since reopened.
