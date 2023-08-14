Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed trying to cross Cross Island Parkway

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - There was a deadly accident Monday morning in Queens

Police said that at around 5:15 a.m., a woman was trying to cross the Cross Island Parkway in Cambria Heights when she was hit by a black SUV. 

The woman was killed. 

The SUV stayed at the scene. 

The incident caused traffic disruptions in the area, but all lanes have since reopened. 

First published on August 14, 2023 / 11:37 AM

