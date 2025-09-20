1 dead, 1 injured in chain-reaction crash in Queens

A pedestrian was killed and another was injured after a chain-reaction crash in Queens on Saturday.

Neighbors say it happened at a dangerous intersection in South Richmond Hill.

Video shows moments leading up to deadly collision

Surveillance footage shows two women strolling on the sidewalk on Liberty Avenue, then stopping at the Van Wyck intersection.

The driver of a silver Scion stops to give them the right of way, and the pedestrians start to cross the street.

Within seconds, however, investigators say the driver of a Mercedes rear-ended the Scion, pushing the vehicle forward into the two pedestrians.

"It was pretty loud. I heard it all the way on the other side of the street," a witness named Rick F. said.

Investigators say the driver of a Scion stopped to let two pedestrians cross the street, but was rear-ended by another driver and pushed into the pedestrians. CBS News New York

Good Samaritans, including volunteers at a nearby church, ran over to help, and witnesses said multiple ambulances and police arrived on the scene.

"One lady was underneath the car," a witness named Raj M. said. "They gave the CPR and all, but she was not moving. Her body was, like, frozen."

The two victims, a 51-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman, were taken to a local hospital. The 51-year-old died from her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

Police said the 34-year-old is being treated for head and neck injuries.

Both drivers remained on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

Neighbors say intersection is unsafe for pedestrians

People that live and work in the area say Liberty Avenue at the Van Wyck Service Road is a very dangerous intersection. Another pedestrian was killed there a few years ago.

"In 2022, and it was Thanksgiving Day. Same thing happened. The truck was passing from Liberty Avenue to Van Wyck," Raj M. said.

"It's not a safe place to cross the street because there's always cars going back and forth," Rick F. said.

They fear more deadly crashes will happen.