PATH train suspended due to fire investigation at Newport Station

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
PATH trains are suspended on multiple lines for the morning commute due to a fire investigation at Newport Station in Jersey City. 

The Journal Square to 33rd, Hoboken to 33rd and Hoboken to World Trade Center lines are currently all suspended

Chopper 2 flew over Newport Station where multiple fire trucks could be seen on the street outside. 

At this point, there's no word on the extent of the fire or what may have caused it. No injuries have been reported.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring PATH tickets for riders seeking alternate routes.   

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. 

