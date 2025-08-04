PATH train suspended due to fire investigation at Newport Station

PATH trains are suspended on multiple lines for the morning commute due to a fire investigation at Newport Station in Jersey City.

The Journal Square to 33rd, Hoboken to 33rd and Hoboken to World Trade Center lines are currently all suspended.

Chopper 2 flew over Newport Station where multiple fire trucks could be seen on the street outside.

At this point, there's no word on the extent of the fire or what may have caused it. No injuries have been reported.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring PATH tickets for riders seeking alternate routes.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.