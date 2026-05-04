PATH train fare hike goes into effect to pay for system upgrades

PATH train riders will have to pay a little more as the fare hike goes into effect Monday.

A single ride on the train will now cost $3.25, an increase of 25 cents. The change was approved by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

They say the increased price is necessary to help fund a $430 million upgrade of the system, including new track, modern switching systems and renovated stations.

Commuters say they didn't know about the hike

"I had no idea," one man said. "I would just take the bus because the bus was always cheaper, but I'm only taking the PATH train today because it's more convenient and this time of the morning I'd rather have the safety and convenience."

"Obviously, the service is not the best, but if they raise the prices, they raise the prices. What are they going to do when the World Cup comes? Ya know, it's going to be even worse. Who knows because I know they're going to be raising the railroad for New Jersey," another rider said.

Service change coming to PATH

All four PATH lines will start running seven days a week starting May 17 for the first time in 25 years.

Riders will also see new payment options starting Monday. Unlimited passes are now available on the TAPP Card as the system phases out older SmartLink options.

SmartLink will be fully discontinued in the fall, according to PATH officials.

They say the goal is to create a faster and more reliable commute.