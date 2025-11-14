PATH riders to see fare hikes, service improvements, Port Authority says

The Port Authority has proposed service upgrades and fare increases for PATH riders.

For the first time in 25 years, all PATH lines will operate seven days a week, the Port Authority said. Hoboken will receive dedicated service on weekends, eliminating the extra stop for riders traveling to and from Jersey City. Weekday rush hours will see more trains on the Hoboken-World Trade Center and Newark-World Trade Center lines.

Officials say riders will see the first phase of these changes in March at the completion of the PATH Forward initiative.

It comes with a cost. PATH says they will implement a 25-cent fare increase starting next summer, with an additional 25-cent increase every year through 2029.

The plan also includes measures to fight fare evasion by installing new gates.

PATH provided the following timeline for weekend and off-peak service changes.

March 2026: Service on the Journal Square-33 St via Hoboken line will double on weekends between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., with trains every 10 minutes instead of every 20 minutes.

May 2026: Dedicated Hoboken service to World Trade Center and 33 St will resume on weekends for the first time since 2001, streamlining travel for Hoboken riders and eliminating an extra stop on the Journal Square-33 St line for Jersey City riders. The Journal Square-33 St and Hoboken-33 St lines will operate every 10 minutes and Hoboken-WTC will operate every 20 mins from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Enhanced late-night Friday service, with trains every 20 minutes instead of every 40 minutes between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday on all lines.

Enhanced late-night Friday service, with trains every 20 minutes instead of every 40 minutes between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday on all lines. March 2027: Increased weekend service on the Newark-World Trade Center and Hoboken-World Trade Center lines from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with trains running every 10-15 minutes.

This is the provided timeline for weekday service changes.

March 2026: Hoboken-World Trade Center line frequency will improve to every six minutes during morning rush hour, a 33 percent service increase to 10 trains per hour.

March 2027: Newark-World Trade Center line frequency will improve to every four minutes during morning and evening rush hours, a 25 percent service increase delivering 15 trains per hour.

"For more than a century, PATH has evolved alongside the region it serves, and this service expansion marks the start of a new, exciting chapter in that story," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole. "With PATH Forward drawing to a close, the critical work that was part of that program has allowed us to propose restoring seven-day-a-week service across every line for the first time in a generation alongside other major service upgrades. This is a tangible sign of how far PATH has come and how ready it now is to meet the demands of the future."

"Every decision we've made with PATH has been guided by one principle: putting our riders first," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. "The Port Authority has received an enormous amount of feedback. Customers told us where they want shorter waits, more options, and better reliability across both weekdays and weekends. These proposed service increases are the direct result of that feedback and of years of focused investment in our infrastructure that will deliver a safer, faster and more comfortable experience."